Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE opened at $50.89 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

