Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) & Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Critical Comparison

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Harvard Bioscience and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Harvard Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.40%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 94.96%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Harvard Bioscience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience -1.60% 9.59% 4.82% Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience $102.10 million 2.85 -$7.81 million ($0.05) -142.40 Rapid Micro Biosystems $16.08 million 35.82 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

Harvard Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force. The company was founded by Dr. William T. Porter in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

