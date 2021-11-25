Hatton Consulting Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Hatton Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,363 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 8.6% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hatton Consulting Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,581,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,155,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,634,000 after purchasing an additional 145,323 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $51.43.

