Hatton Consulting Inc. Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 0.7% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after acquiring an additional 929,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $188.71 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.41 and a 200-day moving average of $265.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

