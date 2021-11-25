Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give JOST Werke (ETR:JST) a €71.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, November 12th.

ETR:JST opened at €47.60 ($54.09) on Wednesday. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €38.70 ($43.98) and a 1 year high of €57.80 ($65.68). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.24 million and a PE ratio of 14.59.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

