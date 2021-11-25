Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Cap Tops $178.83 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $178.83 million and $1.48 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $11.15 or 0.00018894 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,007.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,522.90 or 0.07664962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.64 or 0.00379010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.28 or 0.01056267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00086500 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.93 or 0.00418473 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.01 or 0.00494865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.92 or 0.00272716 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 16,040,191 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.