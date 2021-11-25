Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.18

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.18 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 6.15 ($0.08), with a volume of 496,160 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83.

About Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

