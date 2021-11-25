Head-To-Head Contrast: People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) & Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares People’s United Financial and Provident Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.47 $219.60 million $1.53 12.24 Provident Financial $39.77 million 3.16 $7.56 million $1.16 14.52

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial. People’s United Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for People’s United Financial and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial 0 6 0 0 2.00 Provident Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

People’s United Financial presently has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.23%. Provident Financial has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.95%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than People’s United Financial.

Risk and Volatility

People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. People’s United Financial pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. People’s United Financial has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares People’s United Financial and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial 31.40% 8.50% 0.99% Provident Financial 22.47% 6.91% 0.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Provident Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Provident Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending and non-institutional trust services. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

