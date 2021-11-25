Head to Head Review: Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) vs. Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

12.0% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Addex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Addex Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.07 million 253.67 -$23.08 million ($0.52) -6.23 Addex Therapeutics $4.14 million 14.51 -$13.72 million ($2.55) -2.87

Addex Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Checkpoint Therapeutics. Checkpoint Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Addex Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Checkpoint Therapeutics and Addex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Addex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 424.69%. Addex Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 282.78%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Addex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics -13,311.47% -76.42% -64.28% Addex Therapeutics -285.12% -80.74% -60.65%

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics beats Addex Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop mGluR2PAM compounds for the treatment of human health. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.