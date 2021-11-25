Head to Head Review: Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC) and Its Rivals

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ: FDBC) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Fidelity D & D Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $64.16 million $13.03 million 12.99 Fidelity D & D Bancorp Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.59

Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 26.93% 13.74% 1.22% Fidelity D & D Bancorp Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity D & D Bancorp Competitors 1572 7391 6656 356 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 2.15%. Given Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelity D & D Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Fidelity D & D Bancorp competitors beat Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.