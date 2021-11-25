Head to Head Survey: Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) & FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Byrna Technologies and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% FREYR Battery N/A -44.65% -21.75%

Volatility & Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and FREYR Battery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 21.78 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -117.54 FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($3.40) -3.29

FREYR Battery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FREYR Battery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Byrna Technologies and FREYR Battery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A FREYR Battery 0 1 4 0 2.80

FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 73.08%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.