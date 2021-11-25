Head to Head Survey: Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) vs. VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) and VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.4% of Sonos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of VIZIO shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Sonos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonos and VIZIO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonos 0 2 2 0 2.50 VIZIO 0 1 10 0 2.91

Sonos currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.14%. VIZIO has a consensus target price of $29.10, suggesting a potential upside of 44.70%. Given VIZIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Sonos.

Profitability

This table compares Sonos and VIZIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonos 10.95% 49.42% 24.30% VIZIO N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonos and VIZIO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonos $1.33 billion 3.04 -$20.11 million $1.40 22.94 VIZIO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VIZIO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonos.

Summary

Sonos beats VIZIO on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc. provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A. Shelburne and Thomas S. Cullen in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, as well as VIZIO Free Channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms. It sells its smart TVs, sound bars, and accessories to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a strategic partnership with Verizon Media LLC to deliver cross-platform and connected TV advertising solutions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

