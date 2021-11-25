Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $182.97

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $182.97 and last traded at $182.97, with a volume of 9570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.15.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.93 and its 200-day moving average is $176.10.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

