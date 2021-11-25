HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HEXO in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEXO’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

HEXO stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEXO has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $373.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 246.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

