High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

High Tide has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81.

Get High Tide alerts:

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.