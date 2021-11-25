High Tide (TSE:HITI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of High Tide (TSE:HITI) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$8.75 price objective on the stock.

HITI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of High Tide in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of High Tide in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

