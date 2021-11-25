Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HI. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE HI opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $917,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,743,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 43,245 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,265,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

