Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Increases Dividend to $1.30 Per Share

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17.

Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend by 67.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

HIFS stock opened at $401.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.54. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $210.76 and a 1-year high of $404.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 53.81%. The business had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 90.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

