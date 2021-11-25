Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 490 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.20 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

