Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 9,053 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 192,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 68,671 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 529,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the period.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25.

