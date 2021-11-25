Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $231.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $180.32 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.