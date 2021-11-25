Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 117.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $436,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $347,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 154.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $74.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

