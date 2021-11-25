Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 9,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 51,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.1% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

Shares of HON opened at $212.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.98 and a 200-day moving average of $223.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

