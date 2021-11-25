hopTo (HPTO) and The Competition Financial Contrast

hopTo (OTCMKTS: HPTO) is one of 373 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare hopTo to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for hopTo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A hopTo Competitors 2473 12494 23215 638 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 14.91%. Given hopTo’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe hopTo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares hopTo and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio hopTo $3.64 million $690,000.00 8.40 hopTo Competitors $1.80 billion $350.03 million -43.19

hopTo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than hopTo. hopTo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of hopTo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of hopTo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares hopTo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets hopTo 28.23% 29.50% 18.80% hopTo Competitors -109.47% -151.57% -5.10%

Volatility & Risk

hopTo has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, hopTo’s competitors have a beta of -2.75, meaning that their average share price is 375% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

hopTo beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About hopTo

hopTo, Inc. engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others. The company was founded by Walter Keller in 1982 and is headquartered in Concord, NH.

