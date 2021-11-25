Horizon Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $476,854.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $476,854.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,258.74 or 0.07441685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,710.04 or 1.00842019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

