Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) & Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Head to Head Review

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Royce Micro-Cap Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 52.53% 10.79% 5.24% Royce Micro-Cap Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $46.03 million 7.57 $6.36 million $1.41 12.09 Royce Micro-Cap Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Royce Micro-Cap Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Horizon Technology Finance and Royce Micro-Cap Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 2 1 0 2.00 Royce Micro-Cap Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential downside of 24.73%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Royce Micro-Cap Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Royce Micro-Cap Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries. The company was founded on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against Russell 2000 Index. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc was formed on December 14, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.