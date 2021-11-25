Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7373 per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

