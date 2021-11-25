HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.07

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.07 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 18.44 ($0.24). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 1,330,007 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on shares of HSS Hire Group in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of £121.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.75.

In other HSS Hire Group news, insider Alan Peterson sold 2,704,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £459,825.18 ($600,764.54).

About HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

