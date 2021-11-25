HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.07

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.07 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 18.44 ($0.24). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 1,330,007 shares traded.
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on shares of HSS Hire Group in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a market cap of £121.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.75.
About HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)
HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.
