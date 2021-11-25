Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.38. 2,437,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,963. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 158.50 and a beta of 1.51.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

