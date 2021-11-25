Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $22,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.43.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $186.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.36 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.