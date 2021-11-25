Hush (HUSH) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $834,972.02 and $606.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hush has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.70 or 0.00454574 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.25 or 0.00206051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00102680 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004381 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.