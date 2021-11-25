Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $71,400.90 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of H stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.98. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $94.92.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on H. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
