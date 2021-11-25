Iain Ferguson Acquires 1,000 Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) Stock

Genus plc (LON:GNS) insider Iain Ferguson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,496 ($58.74) per share, for a total transaction of £44,960 ($58,740.53).

Genus stock opened at GBX 4,726 ($61.75) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,480.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,384.58. The firm has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.64. Genus plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,896 ($50.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) per share. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Genus from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,534.29 ($72.31).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

