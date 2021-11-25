IAM Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. PayPal comprises about 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Shares of PYPL opened at $188.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

