IAM Advisory LLC Invests $19.16 Million in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 258,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,163,000. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC owned about 2.45% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWB. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $81.01 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $82.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52.

