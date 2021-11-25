IAM Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $273.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.65 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total value of $1,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,469,635. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

