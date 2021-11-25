IAM Advisory LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $230.77 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.24 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.03 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.61.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,399 shares of company stock worth $40,321,394 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

