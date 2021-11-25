IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,388,057 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,475,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of IAMGOLD worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2,626.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,418 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,254 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 10.1% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 45.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,637,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 509,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

