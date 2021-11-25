IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Get IBEX alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,843. IBEX has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $277.08 million, a P/E ratio of 125.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 30.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in IBEX by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,306 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.