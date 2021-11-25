IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $658.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $658.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,061. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $622.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.83. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $443.14 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

