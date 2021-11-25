IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 128 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 24,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $643,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,437 shares of company stock worth $20,058,867 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.59.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $201.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.21 and a 200 day moving average of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $134.53 and a one year high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.