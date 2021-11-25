IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,333 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after buying an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $269,671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,976,000 after buying an additional 17,744,503 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

