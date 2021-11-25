IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 41,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $66.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

