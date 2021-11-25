IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Carvana by 25.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carvana by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Carvana by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,259,000 after acquiring an additional 316,844 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA stock opened at $290.20 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $219.40 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.48.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.10.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.95, for a total value of $631,013.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,850,676.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,578,253.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,850 shares of company stock worth $8,971,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

