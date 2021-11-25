IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 182 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1,673.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302,152 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $241,803,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after buying an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after buying an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 77.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,728,000 after buying an additional 1,136,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $75.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.02%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

