IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 299 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

FNF stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,982 shares of company stock worth $3,177,726 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

