IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 823 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPEI. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $273,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 151.7% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $20.93.

