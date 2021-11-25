IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Ventas by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ventas by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $56.25. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.