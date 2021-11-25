IFP Advisors Inc Has $148,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 335.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $568.46 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

