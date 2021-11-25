IFP Advisors Inc Has $154,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.91%.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

